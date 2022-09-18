Photo of Browns fans’ Deshaun Watson massage table goes viral

Cleveland Browns fans managed to go viral on Sunday for the way they mocked the Deshaun Watson situation.

Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during/while seeking massages. Watson has settled most of the cases and is currently serving an 11-game suspension from the NFL.

Some Browns fans poked fun at the sitution during what appeared to be a tailgate before the team’s game against the New York Jets.

The fans brought out a massage table and put a mannequin on it with a towel covering the genitals area. They also had a box for tips on the table, along with a sign saying “happy endings are not illegal.”

cancel this franchise rn pic.twitter.com/yIKiCJjOv6 — TRUZZZ ✞ (@brandonleuschel) September 18, 2022

The fans appeared to be making fun of Watson’s lawyer, who used that exact defense about his client.

In addition to his 11-game suspension, Watson was fined $5 million. The Browns have been starting Jacoby Brissett at quarterback with Watson out. Cleveland lost 31-30 at home to the Jets.