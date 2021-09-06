Look: Raiders awkwardly wish player ‘Happy Birthday’ after cutting him

The Las Vegas Raiders made the somewhat surprising decision to cut Tanner Muse on Monday, and it appears the team’s social media department was the last to get the news.

Muse, a third-round pick out of Clemson last year, has been waived by the Raiders after he missed his entire rookie season with a toe injury. Hours after the news surfaced, the team’s official Twitter account wished the linebacker a “Happy Birthday.”

This is a little awkward… pic.twitter.com/EewhXb3Ehw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

It looks like somebody missed the memo.

Muse had taken starter reps during training camp and was expected to be a regular special teams contributor. The Raiders apparently felt he was not a fit and decided to cut their losses. They could have left the harmless “Happy Birthday” tweet, but they deleted it. They must not have felt he was worthy of that, either.