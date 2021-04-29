Report: Rams showed trade interest in Aaron Rodgers

Numerous teams would have interest in Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers actually made him available in a trade. We know of two NFC West teams that already did show interest in Rodgers.

Adam Schefter was talking on ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. He shared some information on Rodgers’ status with the Packers.

Schefter mentioned that Rodgers was not part of the Packers’ virtual offseason. He says that Rodgers has “dug in” about not wanting to be back in Green Bay.

What’s interesting is that Schefter named two teams that have reached out to the Packers regarding Rodgers: the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

“They heard from the Rams in January,” Schefter said. They heard from the 49ers last night. I’m told that no team has made an offer. But it will be interesting to see, in light of this news today, if another team steps forward tonight and makes an offer to the Green Bay Packers.”

The Rams were probably just looking around and starting with the best quarterbacks possible in their quest to upgrade from Jared Goff. Maybe they also knew that Rodgers was not happy.

The Rams were reportedly told at the time that Rodgers was not available. So LA ended up trading for Matthew Stafford. The 49ers have reportedly tried to make a big push for Rodgers and were willing to deal the No. 3 pick.