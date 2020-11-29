Ravens-Cowboys moved to Monday so Baltimore does not play on 2 days of rest

The NFL is trying to press forward with as little interruption to the season as possible and had to make several adjustments this week.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was originally postponed from Thursday to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. Then the game was moved to Tuesday at 8 pm ET due to further positive tests for the Ravens.

Moving the game to Tuesday presented a serious issue for the following week. The Ravens were scheduled to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 3 to start Week 13. Baltimore would have had to play two games in three days if the schedule were not altered.

Alas, the Ravens-Cowboys game was moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 pm ET and will be aired nationally.

The NFL is showing lots of flexibility with the schedule this season in order to complete the season. The Denver Broncos will even have to play on Sunday despite all four of their quarterbacks being ineligible to play.