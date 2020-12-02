Ravens traveled to Pittsburgh despite two more positive COVID-19 tests

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night flew to Pittsburgh for their game against the Steelers on Wednesday. They did so despite having two more positive COVID-19 tests.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens learned of two more positive COVID-19 tests before flying out. There was no concern for further spread because the individuals were previously identified as potential positives and kept away from others on the team.

The #Ravens learned of two more COVID-19 positives before they left for Pittsburgh, sources say. One player and one staffer. The NFL told the team these individuals were previously identified as potential positives and there was no concern for further spread. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

Even though the player participated in the walkthrough, distancing was maintained, so nobody was identified as a high-risk contact.

And to be clear, the #Ravens’ player and staffer who tested positive did not travel. No high-risk close contacts were identified, despite the player being at walkthrough, sources say. The team maintained distance at said walkthrough. All players and staff will be tested tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

The situation with the Ravens has produced a mess for the team and league this week. The game was postponed from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday to Wednesday due to multiple positive COVID tests and concerns about the Ravens playing without practicing.

The league and team won’t be satisfied merely getting past Wednesday’s game, as everyone still wants to see all those who tested positive to recover well, and to avoid any more outbreaks within the organization. There were some other games affected by this week’s postponements as well.