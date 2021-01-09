Referees get call wrong on key fumble review in final minute of Bills’ win

The Buffalo Bills got robbed in the final minute of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Colts had the ball down 27-24 and were facing a 4th-and-10. Philip Rivers completed a pass to Zach Pascal for a first down, but then something happened. Pascal went to the ground but was not touched, so he got up. He appeared to be stripped of the ball by the Bills, who recovered the fumble.

The ruling on the field was that Pascal was down.

The Bills called a timeout just so the referees could review the play. Even though the replay showed the Bills stripped Pascal for what should have been a fumble, the refs said the call on the field would stand.

That allowed Indy to maintain possession, though they were unable to advance the ball into field goal range and lost after a Hail Mary pass attempt fell incomplete.