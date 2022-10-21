Report reveals 49ers’ plans for Christian McCaffrey in Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, which gives the star running back only two days to prepare for Sunday’s game. Will that be enough for him to play against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that it is “up in the air” whether McCaffrey will play in his first game with the team.

“I’m still up in the air whether we’re going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not,” Shanahan told KNBR, as transcribed by David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. “I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday. But that’s kind of why I’m in a wait-and-see approach right now. … I’m not sure at all. This happened so fast, and we’ve just got to see where he’s at.”

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, there is a “pretty good chance” McCaffrey will be active. Schultz was told by a source that Shanahan plans to use his new weapon in red zone packages.

Source says there’s a “pretty good chance” Christian McCaffrey will play for the #49ers this weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the visiting #Chiefs. Wouldn’t expect a full snap count as he begins to learn the playbook, but am told SF plans to deploy him “around the end-zone.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2022

If McCaffrey can stay healthy, the possibilities for him in San Francisco will be endless. The 49ers gave up quite a bit to acquire him, and Shanahan said the plan is for McCaffrey to be with the team long term.

As for McCaffrey’s fantasy owners, you will just have to wait for more information. If CMC is active, the upside may be worth starting him.