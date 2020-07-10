Report: At least one ‘elite’ NFL player could sit out 2020

Several NBA and MLB players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season for a variety of different reasons, and we could see the same with the NFL in the coming weeks. According to one report, at least one well-known NFL player is considering sitting out.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports was told there are a group of NFL players with asthma who are giving thought to not playing this season due to concerns over the coronavirus. One of those players is considered an “elite level guy.”

Hearing some names of #NFL players with serious asthma concerns who may opt out of the season — including one elite level guy. Haven’t heard any final decisions yet, but it’s pretty clear some players are seriously weighing sitting out 2020. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 10, 2020

The NFL is reportedly planning to give players the option of sitting out the 2020 season, though it’s unclear how contract situations will be handled for any players who decide not to play.

Some prominent players from other leagues have decided they are not going to play this year, but NFL players have a bit longer to determine what they want to do. The NBA and MLB seasons will begin later this month.