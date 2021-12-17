Report: Majority of NFL players want COVID protocols eliminated

The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing the possibility of postponing games amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. While many players may be in favor of that for competitive reasons, the majority of the league apparently feels the COVID protocols are the real problem.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Friday that a “majority” of NFL players have told the NFLPA they want to eliminate COVID protocols altogether. That would mean no more regular testing or forcing players who test positive to quarantine.

A notable dynamic: Sources say the NFLPA has received feedback that a majority of players want to eliminate COVID protocols altogether. No more testing, quarantining, etc. That sentiment isn’t shared by union leadership, which has continued to advocate for daily testing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021

That seems unlikely to happen, at least this season. However, the NFL and NFLPA did recently make some changes to the COVID-19 policy. One of them allows for vaccinated players and coaches who test positive but are asymptomatic to potentially return to their respective teams sooner.

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the NFL and NFLPA may change their COVID policy so only players and coaches who have symptoms have to be tested. That change would apply to individuals who are vaccinated. Jones indicated the change could happen as soon as this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the NFL's COVID-19 testing going forward: "I think we will get to a point probably this week that we'll only test if symptomatic, that's if you've been vaccinated. That's a good thing. Test when you're symptomatic and that's it." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2021

The vast majority of NFL players and coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 this week are not experiencing symptoms. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and likely out Week 15, blasted the NFL over the protocols in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports