Report reveals Giants’ ambitious quarterback plan

The New York Giants have been linked to moves to land a quarterback via both free agency and the NFL Draft. A new report suggests their ultimate plan could involve doing both of those things.

The Giants hope to trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and select a quarterback, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The Giants’ goal is to pair that rookie quarterback with a veteran they add in free agency who can start on a short-term basis.

Hughes adds that the Giants would likely select Cam Ward if they did get the No. 1 pick from the Tennessee Titans. They are open-minded about which veteran they might pursue, and options include Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and Aaron Rodgers.

This is a fairly ambitious plan, to say the least. This is not the first time we have heard about a potential trade up to No. 1 for the Giants, but that sort of move is usually the headliner of the offseason. Wilson and Rodgers may not be the same players they once were, but both are still big names.

Rogers’ camp seems to be pushing for a Giants move, though he may not be the most likely option. The Giants have long been seen as a “sleeper” option for Wilson, but they may soon establish themselves as the favorite for him.

The Giants made a huge push for Matthew Stafford, but failed when the quarterback ultimately decided to stay with the Rams. That was pretty ambitious in itself, but this plan is arguably even more aggressive.