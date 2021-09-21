Rob Gronkowski has great reason for not studying film

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t need to waste time reading the book, because he has the best Cliffs Notes possible.

Gronk joined Peyton and Eli Manning’s telecast of “Monday Night Football” between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. He was asked by Eli whether he watches film. Gronk says teammate Cameron Brate asked him if he watched film, and Gronk gave a great response.

“No, I don’t,” Gronk told Brate. “I just run by guys. If I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good. I don’t watch film. But I watch film when the team is showing it.”

So, why doesn’t Gronk watch film? Because he has Tom Brady, who watches for him. And that’s all he needs.

“Every once in a while I watch teams, like right now. And I actually do go up to Tom, because I know Tom watches I dunno, 40 hours of film a week. I go, ‘Tom, who’s covering me this week? What type of coverages are they doing?’ I go, ‘That’s why I love playing for you, Tom. You just know everything!'”

Gronk says he watches zero film and just asks Tom Brady who’s covering him every week pic.twitter.com/xJJHdQkS6o — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 21, 2021

Now that is efficiency to the max. Gronk knows how to ace the test by borrowing notes from the smartest kid in class. And it works!

Now you also know why Brady is the only quarterback Gronk will play for. He’s also probably exaggerating for comedic effect, because he’s a Hall of Fame tight end and definitely smarter on the field than he lets on.