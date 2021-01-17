Rob Gronkowski reveals plans for his playing future

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement for the opportunity to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and it sounds like it will be more than just a one-year thing for the two future Hall of Famers.

Gronkowski sat down for an interview with NFL Network’s Willie McGinest ahead of Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The 31-year-old was asked if he plans to play in 2021, and he made it clear he is hoping to be back with the Bucs.

“Yeah, you gotta,” Gronk said. “I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together to win right now. It always pops up in your mind to think about the future a little bit. I can also see this team having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year as well, with me.”

You can hear Gronkowski’s remarks at around the 3:00 mark below:

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years, and I’ve been in the playoffs for all 10 years baby, that’s what’s up Willie!”@RobGronkowski is excited to be with the @Buccaneers, and excited for another playoff run @WillieMcGinest pic.twitter.com/xkSh9CwSbs — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 17, 2021

Gronkowski is set to become a free agent after the season, so the Bucs would have to re-sign him. We doubt that will be an issue, as Gronk knows he isn’t nearly as dominant as he was during his prime and probably won’t command top dollar. He was still plenty productive, however, and caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brady is signed through next season and reportedly plans to keep playing as well, which is no surprise. It will be interesting to see if either he or Gronkowski changes his mind if the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.