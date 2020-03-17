Rumors swirling that Tom Brady to Buccaneers is a done deal

Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he will not return to the New England Patriots in 2020, and rumors are swirling that he has already made up his mind about which uniform he will wear next.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are the two teams that are known to have made significant offers to Brady. During his show on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd claimed he was told by a source that Brady will sign with the Bucs on Wednesday. However, Cowherd admitted that he did not speak with a “football source” but rather and “icon source — and somebody in Tom’s stratosphere that knows Tom and who is a famous person.”

"I was told that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay." @ColinCowherd LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/iAQa8hPEJC pic.twitter.com/IFCFnzIdB6 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 17, 2020

Of course, we need to consider the source with any Cowherd scoop. He’s not a reporter and has had several noteworthy misses in the past. We wouldn’t trust his information nearly as much as someone like Adam Schefter, who reported on Tuesday that Brady legitimately has not made up his mind about where he will play next season and is still exploring options.

The Bucs rumors are out there, however, and not just from Cowherd. WEEI’s Dale Arnold also claims he was told by a source that Brady has agreed to a deal with Tampa.

From my source: the @Buccaneers will announce their deal with @TomBrady tomorrow. The deal is done. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) March 17, 2020

Again, these are radio guys and not reporters. It’s common knowledge that the Buccaneers want Brady badly, so Cowherd and Arnold could be taking educated guesses. Other teams are still believed to be in the mix for Brady, but the Bucs can safely be considered a finalist.