Russell Wilson offers big injury update ahead of London game

Russell Wilson has been dealing with a significant hamstring injury after he battled a shoulder issue earlier in the year, but the Denver Broncos quarterback does not sound like someone who plans to be sidelined any longer.

Wilson did not play in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. He traveled to London with the Broncos this week for their upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Wednesday, Wilson told reporters he feels “great” and would be able to play without limitations in Week 8.

Wilson also said he worked out during the eight-hour flight to London while many of his teammates were sleeping.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told the media that Wilson did “quite a bit” during Wednesday’s practice and is trending toward playing.

A recent report revealed that Wilson’s hamstring injury is fairly significant, so he probably will not be 100 percent healthy even if he does play against Jacksonville. He is likely motivated to play through the ailment in part because the Broncos are 2-5 and have faced a constant stream of criticism this season.

Wilson has just five touchdown passes in six games. His passer rating is 83.4, which would be a career-low if it held up. There has been talk of the Broncos potentially making a major change depending on how their game in London goes.