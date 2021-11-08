Russell Wilson drops hint about his playing status ahead of big game

Russell Wilson has not played since he suffered a gruesome finger injury over a month ago, but it would appear the Seattle Seahawks star is set to return.

Wilson shared a hype video on Twitter Monday that showed him working his way back from the surgery he had on his right middle finger. He captioned the video “It’s Time.”

That seems like a clear message that Wilson plans to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the doctor who performed surgery on Wilson’s finger gave him the green light to play on Monday.

The Seahawks were on a bye this week, so Wilson was probably targeting Week 10 as his return date all along. He shared a photo last week of the pin he had removed from his finger, which was another positive sign about his recovery.

Wilson’s finger injury was tough to look at it when it happened. He was then reportedly given a recovery timeline of six weeks after undergoing what was described as a complicated surgery. The eight-time Pro Bowler was determined to beat that timeline, and it looks like he will do that by a week.

The Seahawks are 3-5 and went 1-2 with Geno Smith as their starter. Wilson’s return should come at a perfect time.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports