Star RB goes viral for his message to Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley continues to string together outstanding performances for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his fellow running backs are thanking him for it.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson paid tribute to Barkley on X after the Eagles back broke off a 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game. Robinson praised Barkley for “making us … look amazing” and promoted the health of the running back position.

Man Saquon thank you for making us RB’s look amazing. This position is looking great🔥🙂 — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) January 19, 2025

It was not long ago that some teams were unwilling to pay big money to running backs, as there was a feeling that the passing game had taken precedence and running backs were not durable enough to invest in. For a while, this looked like a genuine crisis for the position and its contract market. The Eagles paid Barkley, though, and he has done everything possible to dispel that narrative with a 2,000-yard campaign.

Robinson is fresh off a season in which he racked up 1,887 scrimmage yards. He certainly has what it takes to join that elite group of backs in the years to come.