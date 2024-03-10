Saquon Barkley linked to notable new NFC team

The New York Giants have not been able to agree to a new contract with Saquon Barkley ahead of free agency, and there is a growing chance they could now lose him to one of their biggest rivals.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said in an insider column on Sunday that there are people around the NFL who believe the Dallas Cowboys will pursue Barkley in free agency.

A report earlier this week claimed the Philadelphia Eagles also have interest in Barkley. The 27-year-old is from Pennsylvania, which is one reason he is said to be open to the idea of playing for the Eagles.

Several teams are expected to pursue Barkley when the legal tampering period of free agency begins on Monday. The question is how many of those teams will actually be willing to give Barkley the contract he is seeking.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on Sunday that the consensus is that Barkley may be able to get something like a 3-year deal worth $30 million. Neither the Eagles nor the Cowboys are “expected to reach Barkley’s price point,” according to Raanan.

Barkley missed some time with an injury last season but still finished with 962 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. He added another 280 yards and 4 touchdowns receiving. There is no question he is capable of changing a team’s offense, but the value of running backs has plummeted in recent years. The free-agent market is also loaded at the position this year with Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler also available.

One Giants legend recently issued a big warning about Barkley potentially signing with the Eagles. The same can obviously be said for the Cowboys.