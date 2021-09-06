Saquon Barkley reportedly trending toward playing in Week 1

Saquon Barkley has been making solid progress in his return from a torn ACL, and it sounds like there is a good chance we will see the New York Giants star on the field in Week 1.

Barkley is close to being fully cleared to play ahead of the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The 24-year-old has been preparing as though he will suit up against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, though the team will monitor him this week to see how he responds to a full workload.

Even if Barkley plays, he may be on a limited snap count. A recent report suggested the Giants will take it slow with him in the early part of the year.

There was initially talk that the Giants could hold Barkley out for a few games, but it seems more likely that he will play in a limited capacity.