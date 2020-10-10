Seahawks host Dori Monson suspended over transgender tweet

Seattle Seahawks pre and postgame radio host Dori Monson was suspended by Bonneville Seattle for a tweet about transgenders that some viewed as transphobic.

Monson, who also hosts a daily radio show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, tweeted a criticism of Washington governor Jay Inslee during the Washington gubernatorial debate between the incumbent and Republican challenger Loren Culp.

“Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA.”

Maybe you agree with this maybe you don’t. I don’t. pic.twitter.com/0fV9oXDb6V — VOTE EARLY VOTE ONCE (@1hairyman) October 9, 2020

Monson deleted the tweet, which was viewed by some as transphobic.

He still was suspended by Bonneville Seattle, which owns KIRO and 710 AM ESPN, which is the radio home of the Seahawks.

Monson’s most recent tweet was on Thursday. He said he was having Culp as a guest on his radio show. He also says he has extended an invitation to Inslee to join the show.