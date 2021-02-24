Seahawks’ LJ Collier shares thoughts on Russell Wilson trade talk

Russell Wilson has fueled trade speculation this offseason by publicly expressing frustration with the Seattle Seahawks, but at least one of his teammates is not concerned about the quarterback going anywhere.

Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier discussed the Wilson rumors during a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” He said he puts zero stock into any talk of Wilson being traded.

“Not buying it at all. He’s a winner man. Russ is going to be our quarterback for years to come,” Collier said. “That’s my take on it.”

Other Seahawks players are likely just as confident. Wilson’s been sending messages this offseason that he is fed up with being sacked so much, but he has not demanded a trade. The situation is nothing like the one with Deshaun Watson in Houston. Rather, Wilson probably wants the Seahawks to make some changes, and this is his way of having his voice heard.

The Seahawks are said to be listening to offers for Wilson, but their asking price is astronomically high. They’d also have to absorb a dead money hit of nearly $40 million if they traded him. Collier is right not to be overly concerned.