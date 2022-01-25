Sean Payton had meeting with Saints GM about his future

Sean Payton has reportedly been weighing whether he wants to coach the New Orleans Saints next season, and it does not sound like he has given the team any hints about what he plans to do.

A report on Sunday claimed Payton had been contemplating his future while on vacation last week. He has since returned, and Jeff Duncan of FOX 8 in New Orleans was told Payton met with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Monday for roughly two hours. Payton apparently did not give Loomis an answer one way or the other.

According to Duncan, Payton is “serious” about potentially leaving the Saints.

Payton, 58, has been the head coach of the Saints since 2006. This past season was a challenging one for him and his first without Drew Brees as his starting quarterback. The Saints still managed to finish 9-8 even after Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in November. New Orleans seemed desperate for quarterback help down the stretch. It’s possible that situation has taken a lot out of Payton.

Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about Payton’s future on Monday, and she had a telling response. If Payton does decide to take a year or more off, that would likely signal the end of his tenure in New Orleans. Though, he may already have another job waiting for him.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports