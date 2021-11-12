Sean Payton has cryptic remark about leaving NFL competition committee

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton left the NFL’s competition committee, and hinted at some frustration with the league in doing so.

Payton confirmed Friday that he had exited the committee, but went into few details about the decision. In fact, he said he would rather not disclose anything further for fear of getting fined.

Sean Payton said he’s off the competition committee. Said it was time. “I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get fined.” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 12, 2021

Maybe Payton isn’t entirely serious, but it’s still an intriguing line. It definitely sounds like someone whose decision was triggered by something more specific.

Of course, Payton has plenty of history when it comes to clashing with the NFL. There’s the infamous Bountygate case, plus an even more infamous call that arguably cost his team a Super Bowl appearance. Payton didn’t even seem impressed with the league’s attempts to prevent a repeat of that error. Maybe this all has something to do with that.