Sean Payton thinks Saints returning to New Orleans this week is unlikely

It’s not clear when the New Orleans Saints will be able to return home following Hurricane Ida, but coach Sean Payton thinks it could be a bit.

Payton said he was not aware of any damage to the team’s practice facility in Metairie. However, due to infrastructure damage the storm caused, he anticipates remaining out of town for at least the rest of the week. He is also unsure of the status of the scheduled Week 1 game against Green Bay at the Superdome.

“Obviously we’ll have a Plan B,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “There are a lot of other things probably from a priority standpoint that are more important for our city. But that all being said, we fully anticipate starting the regular season with Green Bay, and then the question would be where that game is at. [But] I don’t see it being in Green Bay.”

According to Entergy, over 888,000 customers in Louisiana are without power after the hurricane, including the vast majority of New Orleans.

The Saints are currently scheduled to practice in Dallas through Wednesday. Plans beyond that have yet to be announced.