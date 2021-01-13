Sean Payton trolls Eagles with savage quote

The Philadelphia Eagles struggled through an incredibly disappointing 2020 season that ended with their head coach being fired, and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton does not want the media comparing his team to the one that finished with just four wins.

The Saints have made some special teams signings this week to protect themselves from potential COVID-19 issues. Philadelphia did something similar at the start of the 2020 season when they signed Josh McCown to their practice squad. When a reporter mentioned that, Payton was sure to point out that the Saints aren’t trying to do anything like the Eagles.

“Yeah, we’re not looking at the Eagles for any model,” Payton said, via Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

It’s worth noting that Payton and Doug Pederson are close friends. That may have something to do with why Payton took a shot at the Eagles, who just fired Pederson three years after he led the team to a Super Bowl title.

We should also mention that one of Philly’s four wins this season came against the Saints a month ago, though none of that matters now. New Orleans is preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, while the Eagles’ head coaching search does not appear to be off to a great start.

Payton is known for his petty troll game, among other things. Those who know him won’t be surprised by his Eagles remark.