Steelers, Cowboys training camp starts pushed back after Hall of Fame Game cancelled

The NFL has yet to make any officials announcements about the start of training camp, but we know at least two teams will be reporting later than originally scheduled.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has decided to cancel the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The game, which is the first preseason game of the year in the NFL, was supposed to take place on Aug. 6. In addition, the annual enshrinement ceremony in Canton has been postponed.

In order to give the two teams enough time to prepare for the Hall of Fame Game, the Steelers and Cowboys were supposed to begin training camp on July 22. That date will be pushed back, Schefter reports. While no new date has been announced for Pittsburgh and Dallas to report to training camp, most other teams are scheduled to begin on July 28.

The Hall of Fame Game is the first official event the NFL decided to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the NFL Draft and free agency went on as scheduled, and the NFL has seemed determined to maintain as normal of an offseason schedule as possible.

There has been no word yet on whether or not teams will still report to training camp on July 28, though teams are preparing as if that will remain the date. The NFL has been working with health officials to implement protocols for when players and team personnel return to their facilities.