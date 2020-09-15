Buccaneers mocked over odd tweet about Alvin Kamara

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are apparently trying to take whatever positives they can from their Week 1 showing.

In Tom Brady’s Bucs debut on Sunday, the team lost to the New Orleans Saints by the final of 34-23. There was not a whole lot to like about their performance, but Tampa Bay’s Twitter account did find something. They tweeted that they had held Saints running back Alvin Kamara to 1.33 yards per carry, the lowest such number of his career.

Our defense held RB Alvin Kamara to an average of 1.33 yards per carry, the lowest of his career.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/5U8VHMKVdV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 14, 2020

Indeed, Kamara rushed for just 17 yards on 12 attempts. However, he also got a rushing touchdown and caught five passes for 51 yards and another touchdown. Kamara even had a third touchdown wiped away late in the game when instant replay showed that he had stepped out of bounds just before crossing the goal line, so he was far from ineffective against Tampa Bay’s defense.

The Bucs were promptly clowned for the tweet, especially since they also lost the game by double-digits.

Errrr he still tore up. Not a smart tweet. — Chris Brannigan (@IomRdo) September 14, 2020

Gotta find something to celebrate when you lost by 2 scores. Amirite @Saints — Champ (@user_ujelip) September 14, 2020

And still lost. — T Nelly(1-0) (@tr3y_gang) September 14, 2020

And y’all held him to 2 tds good job fellas — enlightened (@tony9ctc) September 14, 2020

Brady did have a commendable response to the loss. But as for Tampa Bay’s social media team, this tweet was probably a swing and a miss.