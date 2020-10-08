Titans vs. Bills and Patriots vs. Broncos games to be moved

The NFL will make multiple schedule changes for Week 5 due to positive COVID-19 tests around the league.

As first reported by Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos’ game against the New England Patriots has been moved back one day from Sunday to Monday. That makes this the second consecutive week that the Patriots have been pushed back to Monday night due to COVID-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans’ schedule game against the Buffalo Bills will be moved from Sunday to Tuesday as long as no further Titans players test positive before then, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bills, who were scheduled to play their Week 6 game next Thursday against the Chiefs, will play that game on Sunday instead.

The Patriots had a positive test this week, which is why the abundance of caution is being taken here. The Titans, meanwhile, are experiencing a full team-wide outbreak. They’re also under heavy criticism for unauthorized workouts players took part in even after the initial positive results.

This will be a headache for everyone involved, particularly the Bills, who don’t even know what day their Week 6 game will be played on at the moment. The NFL ultimately had little choice but to make changes, though.