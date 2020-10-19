 Skip to main content
Monday, October 19, 2020

Titans not expected to face severe penalties for COVID violations

October 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NFL has concluded its investigation into whether or not the Tennessee Titans followed coronavirus health and safety protocols before and during their COVID-19 outbreak. While the organization could face a penalty, it is not expected to be harsh.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL found that the Titans did not sufficiently communicate to players that they should not hold group workouts outside the facility when it was closed. There were also some mask violations, but it is believed that the team will face no more than a fine.

The Titans have had more than 20 positive coronavirus cases, which is by far the most in the NFL. Players held a workout away from the team’s facility after it closed, and the league reportedly sent a memo to teams reminding them that was not allowed before it happened. It sounds like the NFL determined team officials did not do a good job communicating that with players.

Taking draft picks away from the Titans would seem harsh, but other teams were reportedly furious over the alleged violations. A fine seems more reasonable.

