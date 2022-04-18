Four NFL star QBs to face off in latest installment of ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are once again taking part in Capital One’s “The Match,” but they are playing as a team this time around. The two Super Bowl champions have faced off against their opponents before, though in a much different setting.

Brady and Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1. Many speculated that Brady was teasing the news when he sent a cryptic tweet on Sunday, and that turned out to be the case. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star joked on Monday that the four quarterbacks would have preferred a tag-team wrestling match.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Allen also had a hilarious way of sharing the big news.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Phil Mickelson and Brady in “The Match” last year. Mickelson has stepped out of the spotlight recently due to his controversial remarks about a Saudi Arabian golf league. DeChambeau is recovering from a recent surgery.

Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes will undoubtedly be great television, but the golf itself might leave a lot to be desired. The trash talk leading up to the event should be even better than last year.