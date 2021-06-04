 Skip to main content
Friday, June 4, 2021

Tom Brady finally makes admission about infamous fourth-down play

June 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady finally made an admission about the infamous fourth-down play in Tampa Bay’s loss to Chicago on Thursday night last year.

The Bucs lost in Week 5 at Chicago 20-19. The game pretty much ended after Brady tried to throw deep to Cameron Brate despite only needing six yards. Brady seemed to think it was third down and that he would have another play. In reality, it was actually fourth down.

Brady’s confusion was evident when he raised four fingers on his hand, as if he thought the next play would be fourth down.

“Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not. I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face,” Brady admitted.

The Bucs covered for Brady somewhat at the time. That turned out to be smart, as they went on to win the Super Bowl. The superb finish for the team erased what otherwise would have been an ugly end-of-career blunder and made it just a mere amusing flub.

