Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Tom Brady, Buccaneers contract negotiations will continue into Thursday

March 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on contract talks, but those negotiations have not been finalized yet.

The talks between both sides are expected to go into Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Challenges in contract language are more difficult now than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a factor.

Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with them. Reports later said he would be headed to the Bucs.

Nothing is finalized yet, but that is still expected to happen, which would put Brady in the NFC South and with a new team for his age-43 season. The Bucs likely gave Brady some special accommodations in getting him to say yes to them.


