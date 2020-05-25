Tom Brady sends classy tweet after losing ‘The Match’
Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.
Brady participated in a charity golf event on Sunday with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning called “The Match.” He and Phil lost the match, but $20 million was raised for charity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent a classy tweet afterwards.
Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it.
Now…back to my day job
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020
That wasn’t the only good tweet sent from Tom’s account. A funny joke was cracked about Brady splitting his pants after a great shot.
Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess… https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020
Brady may have lost the event, but his social media team is definitely winning.