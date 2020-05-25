pixel 1
Monday, May 25, 2020

Tom Brady sends classy tweet after losing ‘The Match’

May 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.

Brady participated in a charity golf event on Sunday with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning called “The Match.” He and Phil lost the match, but $20 million was raised for charity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent a classy tweet afterwards.

That wasn’t the only good tweet sent from Tom’s account. A funny joke was cracked about Brady splitting his pants after a great shot.

Brady may have lost the event, but his social media team is definitely winning.

