Tom Brady sends classy tweet after losing ‘The Match’

Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.

Brady participated in a charity golf event on Sunday with Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning called “The Match.” He and Phil lost the match, but $20 million was raised for charity. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent a classy tweet afterwards.

Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it. Now…back to my day job — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

That wasn’t the only good tweet sent from Tom’s account. A funny joke was cracked about Brady splitting his pants after a great shot.

Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess… https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Brady may have lost the event, but his social media team is definitely winning.