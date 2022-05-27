Tom Brady shares 1 critique of today’s NFL

Tom Brady is one of the most fierce competitors in sports history, which is one of the reasons he has won a record seven Super Bowls. The desire to crush an opponent is something that cannot be taught, but Brady feels like today’s players are at a disadvantage in that department anyway.

In a conference call this week to promote “The Match,” Brady said he could not see himself teaming up with a former rival like Peyton Manning on the golf course. That led to a discussion about how technology and social media have made it so players these days are too connected to the people they are trying to beat on the field.

“I think you develop a lot of friendships over FaceTime or social media as opposed to we didn’t have that when I started,” Brady said, as transcribed by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “In 2000, there was no way to get a hold of someone except to see them once in the offseason and make a phone call.

“Now, I feel like everyone is pretty friendly with one another, and I suppose that’s a good thing. I think it’s a challenging thing, too. I think it’s tough to be friends with people you’re trying to go at. I see that a lot on the PGA golf tour. I think there are a lot of good friends.”

Brady said it is only natural for there to be “less intensity” the more friendly you are with an opponent. A lot of older current and former players probably feel the same way.

In some ways, social media and modern technology help fuel rivalries. If a player wants to say something negative about an opponent, there are more platforms than ever to do that. Like Brady said, however, that has also led to players feeling more connected and working with one another on things like endorsements. That undoubtedly has an impact.