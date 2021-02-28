Was Tom Brady’s cryptic tweet about his knee injury?

Tom Brady sent a tweet last week sarcastically asking fans what he is supposed to do with himself for the next five months. Most interpreted that to mean the 43-year-old is already looking forward to mandatory minicamp, but could he have been dropping a hint about his injured knee?

Brady took to Twitter last Sunday and asked his followers, “sooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months…?” That may have been an innocent comment about offseason boredom, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he told reporters that Brady won’t be able to participate in a 7-on-7 practice until June.

“I’m hoping we have an offseason for the younger players. Tom doesn’t need it,” Arians said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “He doesn’t have to be out there throwing it anymore. He can be standing there coaching the [expletive] out of them.”

June is about four or five months away, so the timing of Brady’s tweet and Arians’ remarks makes you wonder if Brady was referring to his injury recovery.

Arians said after the Super Bowl that Brady would need a minor clean-up procedure on his knee. Volin spoke with a source who said that is an understatement and indicated the injury was more serious than the Bucs are admitting.

Even if Brady did have a significant procedure, there’s no reason to think it will impact his ability to prepare for the 2021 season. If he was able to get this hamboned at the Bucs’ victory parade, it can’t be all that bad.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.