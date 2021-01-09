Report: Tom Brady makes decision on status for 2021

Tom Brady has reportedly already made his decision on playing in 2021.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady plans to honor his contract and play next season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rapoport says Brady is “loving” playing for the Buccaneers and expects next season to be even better.

There’s no real shock here. Brady will be 44 at the start of next season, but it’s always been pretty clear he will keep playing as long as he’s healthy and doing it at a high level. After throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2020, it’s safe to say he’s playing well enough to keep going.

Brady has long said there’s a particular age he wants to play to. Those plans have not changed, and he certainly seems on track to achieve his goal.