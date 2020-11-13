Tom Brady says his dock, jet skis floated away in hurricane

Tom Brady had a bad experience with the hurricane going through the Tampa, Fla. area.

Brady shared with reporters on Thursday that his dock and jet skis floated away during Tropical Storm Eta. The storm has knocked power out in many homes in the area, caused several inches of rain, and whipped through with winds of over 50 mph.

According to Brady, his dock, which held two jet skis, floated away. They were recovered 300 yards away lodged with another person’s dock.

Tom Brady said his dock floated away taking 2 jet skis with it in the hurricane. They were recovered 300 yards away lodged on someone else's dock. He said it happened pretty quick and was, "a good lesson learned from someone that's been in the northeast for a long time." — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 12, 2020

Brady moved to Florida earlier this year upon signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 43-year-old grew up in Northern California, played college ball at Michigan, and spent the last two decades with the New England Patriots. He may be a veteran in the NFL, but he’s a rookie when it comes to dealing with storms.

