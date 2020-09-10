Tom Brady’s first start with Bucs will snap incredible Las Vegas streak

Tom Brady will start his first ever NFL game without Bill Belichick as his coach on Sunday. For the first time in nearly five years, Las Vegas oddsmakers are anticipating that Brady will not emerge victorious.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs for their opener against the New Orleans Saints. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, that marks the first time in 74 regular-season starts that Brady’s team has not been favored.

Tom Brady’s team is an underdog in a regular-season game for the first time since 2015, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Before this week, Brady’s team had been favored in 74 straight regular-season starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

The Bucs should be favored in plenty of games this season, but Brady will almost certainly find the underdog role to be a refreshing change of pace. He feeds off of others doubting his abilities, and there are plenty of people doing just that now that he is 43 and trying to master a new system.

Brady will have his work cut out for him in his Tampa debut. Drew Brees finds himself in a similar situation from an age standpoint, and the Saints quarterback offered a great quote about that this week. NFL fans couldn’t ask for a much better Week 1 matchup.

