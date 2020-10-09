 Skip to main content
Tom Brady forgot the down and got the memes and jokes treatment

October 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady JR Smith meme

Tom Brady made a major mental mistake in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and he ended up the target of memes and jokes.

Brady, who is known for his veteran smarts and ability to get things done in the clutch, did the exact opposite. The veteran quarterback forgot what down it was and didn’t realize he was attempting a low-probability deep ball on fourth down. He could be seen talking to the refs afterwards and looking confused (video here).

Naturally, Brady’s mental mistake left fans instantly stunned. He also ended up the victim of memes and jokes.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

Even Magic Johnson couldn’t believe it.

That sort of mistake is inexcusable for any quarterback at just about any level of football. It’s especially inexcusable in a professional game, coming from the best player in league history, no less.

