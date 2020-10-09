Tom Brady forgot the down and got the memes and jokes treatment

Tom Brady made a major mental mistake in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and he ended up the target of memes and jokes.

Brady, who is known for his veteran smarts and ability to get things done in the clutch, did the exact opposite. The veteran quarterback forgot what down it was and didn’t realize he was attempting a low-probability deep ball on fourth down. He could be seen talking to the refs afterwards and looking confused (video here).

Naturally, Brady’s mental mistake left fans instantly stunned. He also ended up the victim of memes and jokes.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

He lost track of the downs pic.twitter.com/nMnOj5C3hF — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) October 9, 2020

Not the first guy to move down to Florida after a long great career and have a senior moment. pic.twitter.com/cD6PKQjMEw — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 9, 2020

Florida will do that to your brain pic.twitter.com/mA1oS0N7Ov — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2020

The TB12 Method doesn't teach you how to count? — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) October 9, 2020

Does Tom have dementia? What did the Bucs do to my Qb? pic.twitter.com/5mofyCRfVn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady had his DEADPOOL moment!!! pic.twitter.com/hMkw4Ok8ji — Freddie Coleman (@ColemanESPN) October 9, 2020

Even Magic Johnson couldn’t believe it.

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

That sort of mistake is inexcusable for any quarterback at just about any level of football. It’s especially inexcusable in a professional game, coming from the best player in league history, no less.