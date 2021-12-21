Tom Brady has hilarious ‘dad joke’ about loss to Saints

Even the greatest quarterback of all-time is not above a good ol’ dad joke.

In the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady spoke about the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and dropped a pun for the ages.

“Yeah, they’re called the ‘Saints,'” said Brady, per Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune. “I don’t think they’re very saintly. A Saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday. So gotta re-think that nickname.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made sure later in the episode to give props to the Saints as well.

More from Tom Brady's podcast about the #Saints: “You know, they’ve done well against me, they’ve done well against everybody. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re really well coached. They’re a terrific defense and they play us really well." — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 21, 2021

With the 9-0 win over the Bucs on Sunday, the Saints snapped an incredible streak that Brady had been on. They also moved themselves up to the No. 7 playoff seed in the NFC.

Brady was not exactly pleased during the shutout defeat. But less than 24 hours later, it appears that he is now feeling well enough to make bad jokes about the Saints.

