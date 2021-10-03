Tom Brady posts incredible hype video for return to Foxboro

Tom Brady’s social media team has been working overtime this week ahead of the quarterback’s return to New England, and the game day hype video did not disappoint.

Brady shared an awesome video on Sunday morning that he captioned “good to be back…” It featured mostly moments from his 20-year career with the Patriots, but the tone changed dramatically when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlights started. Check it out:

Good to be back… pic.twitter.com/0euoXEdCv4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2021

Brady also posted a “homecoming” video on Saturday that was basically a virtual walk down memory lane. You can see that clip here.

While Brady’s ability to focus on the task at hand is unmatched, he probably has no way to prepare for the emotions he’ll feel on Sunday night. His social media activity has been a good reflection of that reality.