Tom Brady shares cool moment with college teammate’s son Jon Runyan Jr.

Every so often, we get reminders of how long Tom Brady has been playing football. We got another one on Sunday.

Brady authored one of his signature performances on Sunday in a 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. After the game, though, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got a reminder of his age. He was seen chatting with Packers rookie offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. Runyan Jr.’s father, Jon, was a long-time NFL offensive lineman who starred for Michigan in 1995, which also happened to be Brady’s first season at the school as a redshirt freshman.

Caught this at the end, and it's another one of those holy crap @TomBrady images. That's Packers rookie Jon Runyan he's catching up with. The connection? Brady played with Jon Runyan Sr. at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/QVM5fiNJew — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2020

Brady didn’t actually play during the one season he was at Michigan with the elder Runyan, but that hardly matters. Maybe he asked Runyan Jr. to say hi to his dad for him.

Every so often we get a reminder of just how much older Brady is compared to some of his peers. This one was particularly stark.