Tom Brady has funny take on his Lombardi Trophy toss

February 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady garnered a lot of attention for tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory parade. Brady knows it, and he had a pretty funny take on the moment.

Brady posted an 8-bit depiction of the trophy toss — from aboard the “SS Goat,” no less — and referred to it as the “riskiest pass I threw all season.”

Brady’s probably not wrong, but it all worked out. Plus, it provided a genuinely viral moment from the parade.

One thing is for sure. Based on this, it doesn’t sound like the Lombardi Trophy sculptor’s daughter is going to get that apology she was looking for.

