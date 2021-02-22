Tom Brady has funny take on his Lombardi Trophy toss

Tom Brady garnered a lot of attention for tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory parade. Brady knows it, and he had a pretty funny take on the moment.

Brady posted an 8-bit depiction of the trophy toss — from aboard the “SS Goat,” no less — and referred to it as the “riskiest pass I threw all season.”

Tom Brady is now creating 8-bit versions of himself throwing the Lombardi Trophy. Hundred percent chance he puts this logo on a t-shirt and makes billions #SSGoat #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/B07UCsow31 — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 22, 2021

Brady’s probably not wrong, but it all worked out. Plus, it provided a genuinely viral moment from the parade.

One thing is for sure. Based on this, it doesn’t sound like the Lombardi Trophy sculptor’s daughter is going to get that apology she was looking for.