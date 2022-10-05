Tom Brady has funny message for those who want to date his daughter

Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian is a long way from dating, but the quarterback already has a message for her suitors.

Brady shared a photo on his Instagram story recently of a Halloween decoration. The photo showed a decorative Halloween grave with a headstone that said “anyone who dates my daughter.”

Brady added a few emojis to indicate he was just joking around.

Brady’s daughter is the baby among his three children. His son Jack is 15, son Benny is 12, and Vivian is 9.

The big question is which will come first: Tom Brady retiring from football, or Vivian beginning to date.

Brady is 45 and has indicated this will probably be his final season. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 through four games.