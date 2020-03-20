Tom Brady officially announces he has signed with Buccaneers

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Following days of reports that he had agreed to a deal with the Bucs, Brady shared a photo on Instagram Friday that featured him signing his new contract. The 42-year-old said he is “excited, humble and hungry.”

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the contract is a two-year deal, as expected.

The image of Brady signing a contract with a team other than the Patriots is one that is surreal for fans in New England, but it is now a reality. It took a little while to finalize the deal due to complications from the coronavirus outbreak, but Brady was reportedly able to take a physical in New York on Thursday. He obviously passed.

Brady will now headline an offense that features star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and that is likely one of the reasons he chose Tampa Bay. Patriots fans are wondering if Julian Edelman will try to join Brady after the hint Edelman dropped on social media this week.