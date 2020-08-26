Tom Brady praised for his accuracy by Bucs teammates

Tom Brady has never been known for having tremendous arm strength, but his accuracy is another story. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a first-hand look at that this offseason, and apparently the six-time Super Bowl champion is living up to his reputation.

Brady’s teammates have been raving about his accuracy in training camp. Scotty Miller, who has established a good rapport with Brady and is fighting for the No. 3 wide receiver spot, described the 43-year-old as “a technician.”

“He’s just so accurate. He’s a technician,” Miller said this week, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Every ball is a perfect spiral and exactly where you want it as a receiver … . He always knows where all the zones are, where all the openings are gonna be within the defense. So if you can be on the same page with him, you’ll find ways to get open and get the ball.”

Tight end OJ Howard shared similar thoughts.

“He really does a good job of putting the ball in a spot where you have the opportunity to make plays and run after the catch,” Howard said. “It allows the defender not to make a play on it.”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says Brady has been ahead of the curve in terms of getting up to speed with the offense. One famed throwing coach also praised Brady this week for his beautiful mechanics, so all indications are Brady is still playing at a high level.

Most of the questions surrounding Brady, his age, and ability to learn a new system won’t be answered until the regular season begins. But if you believe the buzz, he’s well on his way to elevating the Bucs to new heights.