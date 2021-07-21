Tom Brady rips NFL team that passed on him in free agency

Tom Brady made headlines last month when he said he was shocked that one particular team chose to stick with its current quarterback rather than signing the future Hall of Famer in free agency. While Brady will likely never reveal which quarterback or team he was talking about, he did take yet another swipe at the franchise this week.

Brady said on HBO’s “The Shop” several weeks ago that he thought to himself, “You’re sticking with that motherf—er?” when one specific team bowed out of the free agency sweepstakes for him last year. He was asked about that quarterback and team again during an interview SiriusXM’s Jim Gray that will air on Wednesday night. Brady didn’t give anything away, but he reiterated that the unnamed team made a huge mistake.

“There’s private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me. They know who they are … it’s fine,” Brady said, as transcribed by Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there’s not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’”

It was surprising to hear Brady compare himself to Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan, as he typically does his best to downplay that kind of talk. However, that is further proof of how slighted he felt when the mystery team told him “no thanks.”

Brady said the situation gave him motivation to “go show these teams what they’re missing,” but it’s clear there was one team in particular that left him in disbelief. We’ve heard plenty of theories about which team and QB that could be.

