Tom Brady shares great example of how he stays motivated

Tom Brady seems as motivated as ever after winning his record seventh Super Bowl earlier this month, and he gave us yet another reminder on Sunday of how he remains driven to succeed.

Brady was taken with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The scouting report on him was not flattering and teams were concerned about his physical attributes. Brady has said throughout his career that he always keeps that at the forefront of his mind, and he reiterated it on Sunday when Bleacher Report tweeted an old video that showed him talking about those scouting reports.

Still gets me fired up… https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

The chip on Brady’s shoulder has simply never gone away. That has been the main driving force behind his sustained success. No matter how much he wins, he still finds ways to feed off of those who doubt him. He made that clear with the awesome video he tweeted after the Bucs won the Super Bowl (watch it here).

If Brady continues to dig up old scouting reports that talk about his lanky build and weak arm, he may just play until he’s 50.

