Tom Brady shares thoughts on adding to his wins record

Tom Brady continues to separate himself from every other quarterback in NFL history as he piles up wins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved their record to 3-1 on Sunday with a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the victory was the 222nd of Brady’s career. Naturally, he is sharing the credit.

The Bucs’ official Twitter account congratulated Brady on win No. 222, and the 43-year-old responded on Monday. Brady noted that “nothing in football is achieved as an individual.”

I’m so grateful to all the players and coaches and organizations that have made this possible. Nothing in football is achieved as an individual…I’m so thankful to be playing a game I love and so lucky to have made so many friends along the way. https://t.co/3qVN5kXWt2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 5, 2020

Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are tied for second on the all-time regular season wins list with 186. Drew Brees is the closest active player with 165. Brady will likely never be caught, but he continues to put the quarterbacks behind him even further in the rearview.

Brady clearly is not the same player he was several years ago, as evidenced by this troubling trend with the pick-sixes he has thrown. Still, his accuracy, experience and intangibles make him a better option than most quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bucs have already seen the difference Brady can make.

