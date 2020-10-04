Tom Brady throwing pick-sixes at alarming rate

Tom Brady has done a tremendous job of protecting the football throughout his Hall of Fame career, but he is struggling in that department dating back to late last season.

Brady’s fourth interception of the season was a pick-six in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was his second pick-six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in four games and fourth in his last six games.

Tom Brady throws his fourth pick-six in the last six games (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vLXtLx26eW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020

That stat is very un-Brady-like, to say the least. Some will say the two pick-sixes this season are simply the result of Brady getting used to his new receivers, which certainly seemed to be the case on Sunday. His pick-six in Week 1, however, was a terrible throw that made him the subject of some Jameis Winston jokes.

Brady has been inconsistent in his first four games with Tampa Bay. While there is certainly an adjustment period, his play looked quite similar with the New England Patriots last season. That includes when he threw a pick-six against the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs to end his Patriots career.

It’s possible the 43-year-old is simply showing his age.

