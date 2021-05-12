Tom Brady trolls Cowboys after NFL opening night announcement

Tom Brady is already adding some spice to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Buccaneers will open the 2021 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. It sets up a tantalizing showdown between Brady and Dak Prescott on the NFL’s opening night, and Brady certainly seems ready for it already.

Case in point? Just after the announcement, Brady took to social media to troll the Cowboys, mocking their famous “America’s Team” nickname.

Tom Brady poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kDAU9gHtlz — National Football Post (@FootballPost) May 12, 2021

When you’ve won seven Super Bowls, you can get away with this kind of stuff. Plus, given how Brady carries himself on social media, something tongue-in-cheek like this is pretty much in character.

Still, Brady’s jab may have a point. The Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls since the Cowboys last played in one. Then again, the moniker is more about popularity, not success. Still, Brady wouldn’t be the only NFL quarterback taking issue with it.